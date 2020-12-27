Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — New regional drive-thru and walk-in Coronavirus testing clinics open today.
Free testing begins in five different counties, including Beaver County.
The testing sites will change every week over the next nine weeks.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Beaver County’s pop-up clinic will be located at the Community College in Monaca.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from December 27 to December 31.
You must log in to post a comment.