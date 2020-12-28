By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — In a press conference held on Monday by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, she confirmed that the restrictions placed by the Department of Health over two weeks ago would not be lifted before January 4 and would not give any clear indications on whether those restrictions could possibly be extended beyond January 4.

“We’ll be having those discussions with the Governor’s Office and making our recommendations obviously this week in preparation for January 4,” Levine said.

Levine would not elaborate on any potential plans after January 4 when asked by reporters.

Levine also said that as of Monday, there have been “no reports of complications or any reactions in Pennsylvania” as more and more healthcare workers and now people in long-term care facilities receive the vaccine.

In response to multiple establishments defying the restrictions, Levine said she was concerned about the impact those establishments being open would have on their respective communities.

“What I would say to the facilities and the patrons of those facilities is that I worry for their health. I think that they are exposing themselves, their families, their loved ones, and the staff of the facilities [by continuing] to stay open and continue[ing] to go against the orders, and they’re putting their community at risk for continuing the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Levine urged Pennsylvanians to follow the restrictions and for bar and restaurant owners to close their facilities in compliance with the mitigation orders.

The mitigation orders were originally announced on Dec. 11.