By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — A quick-thinking neighbor and two police officers rescued a man from his burning home in Franklin Park on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at a home along Cole Road.

Witnesses say they watched as the man kicked in the door and dragged his neighbor out of the home with the officers’ help.

“When I came outside my house down there, I saw the flames coming out of the house, so I came down, knocked on the neighbor’s house behind me and I kicked down the door, but the smoke was so thick you couldn’t really see the guy inside,” neighbor Gage Koontz said. “Finally, when the cops got here, we were finally able to get him out of the house.”

First responders took the man to the hospital.

His condition has not been released.