By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARRICK (KDKA) — Free COVID-19 testing is going to be available in Carrick on Monday.
The Allegheny County Health Department is offering testing at Concord Presbyterian Church along Brownsville Road from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.
Free COVID testing
Monday Dec 28 9am-12pm
Concord Presbyterian Church
1907 Brownsville Rd
Register https://t.co/KXti1AySFN
No appointment needed
This is a walkup site not a drive-thru
Insurance not required, but please bring insurance card if available. Test provided at no cost pic.twitter.com/xd42djqpnY
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 27, 2020
You do not need an appointment.
The county says this is a walk-up testing site.
