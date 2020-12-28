CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Testing will be available Monday at a walk-up site.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARRICK (KDKA) — Free COVID-19 testing is going to be available in Carrick on Monday.

The Allegheny County Health Department is offering testing at Concord Presbyterian Church along Brownsville Road from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

You do not need an appointment.

The county says this is a walk-up testing site.

