By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Gateway School District announced it is extending its full remote learning model through mid-January.
In a letter sent to parents and families on December 24, Superintendent Dr. William Short wrote that the district’s remote learning model will be extended from January 4 through January 15.
The district will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 18.
On Tuesday, January 19, the district plans to return to its hybrid/blended learning model.
The district says it is made the decision to extend remote learning to ‘permit an appropriate number of days for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 over the winter break to return to school without fear of impact others.”
