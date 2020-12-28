By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters in Westmoreland County were called out this morning to a blaze in Bell Township.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at a structure on Route 286 near Sportsman Road.

According to the Trib, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

Emergency dispatchers say helicopters were were also summoned. The Trib is reporting that those medical helicopters flew two people injured in the fire to area hospitals.

More than a dozen fire departments were on scene, the Trib reports.

What sparked the fire is not yet known.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.