By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gasoline prices across Western Pennsylvania remain significantly lower than they were at the end of 2019 as this calendar year comes to an end.
According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, prices are roughly 40 cents cheaper per gallon than they were this time last year.
The average price per gallon of gasoline for Western Pennsylvania over the past week was $2.47.
For the week of December 30, 2019, the average price per gallon was $2.86.
Below is a list of average prices for unleaded gasoline in different areas of Western Pennsylvania
- $2.184 – New Castle
- $2.247 – Sharon
- $2.279 – Washington
- $2.282 – Latrobe
- $2.329 – Jeannette
- $2.340 -Greensburg
- $2.361 – Butler
- $2.444 – Clarion
- $2.455 – Beaver
- $2.458 – Brookville
- $2.467 – DuBois
- $2.480 – Uniontown
- $2.497 – Pittsburgh
- $2.540 – Kittanning
- $2.581 – Indiana
- $2.590 – New Kensington
- $2.591 – Erie
- $2.599 – Mercer
- $2.619 – Warren
- $2.621 – Altoona
- $2.627 – Meadville
- $2.629 – Bradford
- $2.699 – Oil City
AAA says that motorists can ‘expect gas prices to rise in the coming week, but they will still be cheaper than at the end of 2019.’
