By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,020 new Coronavirus cases and 41 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 329 are confirmed from 1,448 PCR tests. There are 691 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 months to 98 years, with 41 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 28.

There have been 3,121 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of those patients hospitalized to date, 661 have needed care in the ICU and 246 have been put on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 898.

Of the 41 newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 40s, two in their 50s, six in their 60s, 11 in their 70s, 13 in their 80s and eight patients in their 90s. The dates of death range from Dec. 3-26.

The Health Department says 21 of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 52,473 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Since March 14, there have been 52,473 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 3,121 hospitalizations and 898 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 29, 2020

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: