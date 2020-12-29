Comments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man and a 17-year-old youth were killed in an exchange of gunfire in Ohio’s capital city, and a third person was being sought, police said.
Columbus police said the gunfire happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a gas station.
Finesse Robinson, 20, and the unnamed 17-year-old were rushed to Grant Hospital, where both were pronounced dead minutes later, police said.
Police said a third person “who was also involved” fled the scene in a vehicle.
No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information to call detectives.
