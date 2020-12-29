ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Kane Community Living Centers are set to receive the Pfizer vaccine next week, according to Director Dennis Biondo and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mario Fatigati.

The Kane Community Living Centers has four centers: Glen Hazel, Scott, McKeesport and Ross.

Kane Community Living Centers is partnering with CVS Pharmacy to distribute the vaccines.

“We’re excited to have an opportunity to get the vaccine,” Fatigati said. “As everyone knows, the number of cases has risen after Thanksgiving, and it makes it a difficult time. Our employees are like everyone else in the county, they come in contact with people who have corona[virus] and become infected and so we remain very diligent in screening our staff and our patients.”

All patients and staff at the facilities are being offered the vaccine although it is not required.

They say as of right now, about 70% of the staff plans to get it, and they hope that number rises.

Biondo noted that the Ross facility has been experiencing a recent outbreak, with 11 active cases in residents as of the most recent data.

Mitigation measures remain in place which limits access to the centers.