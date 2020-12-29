By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

“Ben will not be playing this week and give those guys an opportunity and give some other guys some rest and will be determined as we push through the week,” Coach Mike Tomlin announced at a press conference today.

In today’s press conference, Coach Tomlin said Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for our Week 17 game against Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/PKAVvbS6TD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 29, 2020

Mike Tomlin also said he hopes Chris Boswell will be able to play for Week 17.

Tomlin hopes to have Chris Boswell back this week. He is especially important in the following week when playoffs begin. #KDKA — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 29, 2020

“Our job is winning. We intend to do our job,” Tomlin said.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.