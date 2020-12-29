CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Coach Tomlin is hopeful that Chris Boswell will be ready to play against the Browns.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

“Ben will not be playing this week and give those guys an opportunity and give some other guys some rest and will be determined as we push through the week,” Coach Mike Tomlin announced at a press conference today.

Mike Tomlin also said he hopes Chris Boswell will be able to play for Week 17.

“Our job is winning. We intend to do our job,” Tomlin said.

