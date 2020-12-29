Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pitt football player will join the first team of the Associated Press’ All-American Team for the first time since 2013.
Defensive End Rashad Weaver was named to the First Team.
Weaver recorded 35 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss.
He also compiled 7.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, and recovered one fumble.
The last Pitt player to make the first team was another defensive lineman — Aaron Donald.
Patrick Jones II, another defensive lineman, was named a Second Team All American
