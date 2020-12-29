Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TROY HILL (KDKA) — SWAT responded to 1000 block of Province Street in Troy Hill Tuesday afternoon to reports of an armed man barricaded inside a residence.
Police initially closed off roads, including Troy Hill Road, but residents could use Spring Garden and Wicklines Lane to enter or exit the neighborhood.
As of 2:15 p.m., police say that two men have been arrested and that the area is now safe.
Nearby roads are expected to reopen shortly.
