PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County leaders continued to stress the importance of mitigation efforts.

They held their weekly press conference to go over the handling of the virus.

Allegheny County Health Director Debra Bogen says the recent influx in numbers is both the mitigation efforts working and less testing over the holiday. She and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald are asking everyone to not let their guard down.

It was earlier this afternoon that Governor Wolf announced restaurants can once again allow indoor dining.

Dr. Bogen says a handful of restaurants have remained defiant and if it continues legal action will be taken against them, so she is asking people to patronize those establishments that have played by the rules.

Now with many districts going back next week, health leaders are deferring to the state what do to. Dr. Bogen recommends districts prioritize getting students back safely.

With the COVID-19 vaccine, almost 10,000 doses have been administered in the county. Dr. Bogen knows people are upset about how the process is going but she is optimistic it will move quicker in the new year.

“After the New Year, I think you’ll see the vaccination efforts will really kick into gear and our efficiency and our effectiveness in distributing them will get better and better. I can only know what happens here but I’m ok with what’s happened so far and I expect huge improvement over the next couple of weeks,” Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said.

She feels the health systems have done a good job with the vaccinations. The county health department is getting into a rhythm after going their doses last week.