By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 412 Food Rescue says Andrew McCutchen and his wife Maria provided a “generous donation” to help support food programs and provide food access.

“I first learned about 412 Food Rescue in 2015, and I’ve been a proud supporter since,” Andrew said in a release. “Their efforts to end food waste and hunger in Pittsburgh and across the nation embody the Pittsburgh spirit of lending a helping hand to your neighbor.”

According to a release Wednesday, the couple previously helped 412 Food Rescue get two trucks to deliver food and volunteered as part of Andrew’s Project Pittsburgh initiative.

“We’re grateful for Andrew and Maria’s steadfast support during these challenging times, as well as the contributions of all our longtime and new supporters,” says 412 Food Rescue co-founder and CEO Leah Lizarondo in a release. “Whether donating monetarily or volunteering their time, every one of our supporters has helped us respond quickly and effectively to the hunger crisis created by the pandemic. When it mattered most, our community really showed up.”

The 34-year old McCutchen, now a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, previously spent nearly a decade with the Pirates, winning the National League MVP Award in 2013.