By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends and the Pittsburgh Penguins have teamed up once again for the annual Pens & Paws Calendar.

The 2021 edition is on sale now.

Cody Hollerman, with Animal Friends, says this year’s project had to be a bit different.

“Obviously, with the way COVID was this year and hockey season played out, the players weren’t actually in Pittsburgh the time we put the calendar together, so they submitted their own photos,” Hollerman said. “It was just so great to see those players with their families and their family pets, and it was really just a heartwarming thing to see.”

To order one of the calendars, visit Animal Friends’ website here.

All proceeds from the calendar sales benefit Animal Friends.

The shelter will also be distributing donations on New Year’s Eve throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Animal Friends says it is all thanks to the community who stepped up during their latest collection event, donating more than 3,000 pounds of food, treats and other supplies.