By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers defense has won yet another award and this time it’s cornerback Mike Hilton bringing home the honors of AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Hilton was named the award winner for his performance against the Colts on Sunday.
Hilton racked up four tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended.
The interception could not have come at a more opportune time for the Steelers. Right after taking a 28-24 lead, Hilton picked off Colts’ quarterback Philip Rivers at the 12-yard line.
This is the second time in Hilton’s career he’s been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, winning the award in Week 16 in 2017.
