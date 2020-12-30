Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) – Those living in Fayette County might make some new friends the next time they travel to drop off their recycling.
What is known as “ink snorks” traveled to Fayette County from Morgantown to join Fayette County’s expanding recycling program.
“Ink snorks” are colorful creatures that are actually inkjet cartridge recycling stations.
Right now, they can be found at Uniontown Area High School, Menallen Elementary School, Penn State Fayette, and the county courthouse.
