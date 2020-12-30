CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Certain restaurants were trying to overturn the temporary indoor dining ban.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Dr. Rachel Levine, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Tom Wolf

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A commonwealth court judge ruled in favor of Governor Wolf’s and Dr. Levine’s temporary indoor dining ban on Wednesday.

This comes after several Pennsylvania restaurants and bars sued them, saying the state went too far with its mitigation efforts regarding indoor dining and alcohol sales.

A hearing was held in court on Dec. 23.

Judge Andrew Crompton sided with Governor Wolf, denying the restaurants’ request for injunctive relief.

The indoor dining ban will expire at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.

