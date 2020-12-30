Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A commonwealth court judge ruled in favor of Governor Wolf’s and Dr. Levine’s temporary indoor dining ban on Wednesday.
This comes after several Pennsylvania restaurants and bars sued them, saying the state went too far with its mitigation efforts regarding indoor dining and alcohol sales.
A hearing was held in court on Dec. 23.
Judge Andrew Crompton sided with Governor Wolf, denying the restaurants’ request for injunctive relief.
The indoor dining ban will expire at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.
