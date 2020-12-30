Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off virtually next weekend and the state is trying to find new ways to bring the experience to your home.
That includes the popular butter sculpture, which won’t be on display this year.
Instead, the Farm Show is challenging you and your family to make your own.
Here are the guidelines to compete:
You can use up to five pounds of butter, along with some kind of wire and base for the sculpture. You cannot use any kind of food dye and the sculpture must be unique to you.
For more information on how to participate, click here.
