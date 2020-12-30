By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety is issuing guidance about New Year’s Eve celebrations ahead of Dec. 31.

On Tuesday, Public Safety encouraged people in Pittsburgh to stay home for celebrations, social distance and wear a mask when required, and to refrain from illegal activities.

“I know that we all want—and absolutely deserve—to celebrate New Year’s Eve as we always do: With family and friends, with fireworks and with fanfare,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “That’s just not possible or responsible this year. Better times are certainly ahead, but we must maintain our resolve now in order to see this pandemic through to the end.”

Specifically, they are calling for people not to fire shots in the air from firearms. Police say they will arrest anyone that they see shooting rounds in the air on New Year’s Eve.

They also said that legal fireworks must not be set off within 150 feet of a structure according to city law and that people should not drink alcoholic beverages and operate motor vehicles.

Public Safety officials also wished Pittsburgh residents well this New Year and had this to say about 2020:

“Be safe, Pittsburghers, as we rightfully banish 2020 to the ash heap of history and turn a hopeful eye to what might lie ahead.”