GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Restaurant employees aren’t the only ones who are happy the temporary coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Monday.

In Westmoreland County, employees at the new Live! Casino in Greensburg worked for just 18 days before the restrictions kicked in and shut them down.

“The best thing about it is we get to bring back our team members,” said General Manager Sean Sullivan.

It’s been a long holiday season for the staff, with Gov. Tom Wolf’s most recent round of restrictions shutting the casino down just as it was starting to gain momentum.

“We support everything the governor does. We support a healthy, safe community. So we understand why it needed to happen,” said Sullivan. “Our employees were unbelievably supportive.”

They’ve been busy in the meantime. The casino gave out holiday hams right before Christmas, and they’re making sure they have all the necessary protocols in place to reopen.

“We’ve taken that opportunity to clean even deeper than you would in normal operations. From the carpet to the electrostatic spray throughout the building, the wiping down of all the machines and table games,” said Sullivan.

They also added more clear plastic barriers to encourage social distancing.

“We’re excited to get back in the saddle, get back into the building, ensure that all the safety protocols to protect us from COVID are in place and get to some fun and excitement,” said Sullivan.

The casino’s general manager also said 2020 was a challenge and he’s ready to welcome the New Year.