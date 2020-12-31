Winter Storm Watch issued for Laurel Highlands and places east due to significant freezing rain event that starts on Friday afternoon.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We have already seen our high temperatures for the day with afternoon temperatures getting back to close to the seasonal average high temperature for this time of year.

There is still plenty of snow out there as of 4:30 a.m. with snow having come to an end for most of Beaver and Butler counties, but snow is still falling countywide in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

Temperatures are near the freezing mark this morning so be weather aware on roads if you must head outside.

The rest of the day should be dry for western Pennsylvania with rain and snow pushing into the center of West Virginia throughout the day.

The cool pocket of air will be in place through today and into the first of the year when dry conditions will continue.

Temperatures will be in the 20s as we head into 2021. We will likely see Friday’s lows near the seasonal low for this time of year.

As warmer air shoots north on Friday afternoon expect a fairly quick warm-up to occur with high again likely in the 50s.

As the warm air arrives there should be just enough moisture for some sleet or freezing rain then changing over to all rain for the afternoon and evening hours.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in place for the Laurels to the east.

For the year, Pittsburgh’s rain total will stand at 39.13″ which is about 1.1″ more than the yearly average.

