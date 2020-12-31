By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With freezing rain in the forecast, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties on Friday.

In the Pittsburgh area, Butler, Beaver, Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland and Fayette counties are all under the Winter Weather Advisory, which goes into effect from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Ohio Valley due to freezing rain potential on New Year's Day. Here are the details: pic.twitter.com/cULNeVKQom — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 31, 2020

NWS Pittsburgh says freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations “a light glaze.” They say this could make things very slippery.

In Indiana County and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PennDOT says in anticipation of the freezing rain, they’re advising drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel. They plan on implementing travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on some roads around the state.

“Our team is ready and will work before and throughout the storm,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release. “Any icing presents a challenge because rain will wash away some material, and ice is less visible to motorists than snow.”

Meteorologist Ron Smiley says temps will be in the 20s as we head into 2021. We will likely see Friday’s lows near the seasonal low for this time of year.

As warmer air shoots north on Friday afternoon, expect a fairly quick warm-up to occur with high again likely in the 50s. As the warm air arrives, there should be just enough moisture for some sleet or freezing rain then changing over to all rain for the afternoon and evening hours.