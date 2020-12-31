By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE (KDKA) – A restaurant in Latrobe is helping those in need and bringing the community together.

Sharky’s Cafe made 300 meals for the Salvation Army and Latrobe’s “Backpack For Kids” program.

The restaurant says they have been trying to help out since the beginning of the pandemic, supplying items like hand sanitizer, paper towels, and vegetables through curbside pickup.

“My husband and I sat down and we said you know this has not been a great year for restaurants, yet we still have food on our table and a roof over our heads,” said Jamie Huemme from the restaurant. “We know that lots of families in the community weren’t so fortunate so we just wanted to give back to the community.”

All the donations came from the community and Sharky’s made them into meals.

Sharky’s said in total they have made 600 meals in the last two weeks thanks to all the donations.