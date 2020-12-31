Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is the perfect pairing to ring in the new year — we are talking about champagne.
And it is fitting that Thursday is National Champagne Day.
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board told KDKA’s Jon Delano that the average spending per purchase of sparkling wine is up 20 percent.
And this month, the top three wines in Pennsylvania are sparkling wines. A glass of sparkling wine can you get intoxicated faster than a shot of spirits.
