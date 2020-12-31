Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A little baby at a Washington Health System hospital had a big role to play in her parents’ engagement.
WHS shared the story of newborn Isla Rose at the CARE Center for Family Birth and Women’s Health. She helped her dad propose to her mom.
Little Isla was swaddled in a blanket that read “will you marry my daddy?”
WHS says Isla’s mom said yes: “Congratulation Adam, Nicole and Isla! Wishing you a lifetime filled with love, health, and happiness.”
