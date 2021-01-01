A LOOK BACK:Check Out KDKA.com's 2020 Year In Review (Non-Coronavirus News)
PennDOT says crews will start removing debris from the hillside Saturday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A landslide has part of the Parkway East down to a single lane.

PennDOT says the Parkway East inbound has a single lane restriction between the Glenwood and Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge interchanges.

Crews will begin removing debris from the hillside Saturday morning.

There’s also another landslide being reported on West Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Lime Street. Allegheny County says no reported utilities have been affected and Public Works will be responding.

The landslides come after an all-day downpour that’s also caused some flash flooding in areas like McKees Rocks and Bridgeville.

