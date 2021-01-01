By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures are on the upswing, but they are not rising fast enough to keep the roads clear of icy spots.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Laurel Highlands until midnight.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh says precipitation is becoming more widespread across Western Pennsylvania. However, to start out, some of it is freezing.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says conditions in most places should be good enough to drive with confidence after 1 p.m., with temperatures well into the mid-30s. By 5 p.m., we will see temperatures near 50 degrees, and by midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

In Allegheny County, the National Weather Service says they have gotten reports of some ice gathering on elevated surfaces like power lines and tree branches, specifically in Kennedy Township and Castle Shannon.

In Washington County, crashes have been reported along I-70, prompting some lane restrictions.

The National Weather Service is urging anyone who has to travel to use caution; otherwise, stay at home.

They say, “If you can wait a little, freezing rain will change to all rain in the next couple of hours. It will be safer to drive once temperature climbs above freezing.”

Radar update: Precipitation is now becoming widespread across our entire forecast area. I-80 corridor and northeastern ridges: its knocking on your door now. Temperature is increasing above the freezing mark from south to north with a changeover to rain occurring gradually. pic.twitter.com/63ioDqcbVG — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 1, 2021

Looking ahead, the weather pattern calms down a little heading into next week with a more zonal pattern expected. Highs look fairly consistent throughout the workweek. Smiley is forecasting highs in the mid-40s all work week long.

