By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public School leaders are pushing back the date when students will return to the classroom.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, due to concerns over COVID-19, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet has said the district plans to reopen the schools to students on Monday, January 18.
This is two weeks later than the originally scheduled date of January 4.
Dr. Hamlet also said that students could possibly return to a hybrid model by the end of the month.
