By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has officially welcomed its first babies of the New Year.

Allegheny Health Network’s first baby of the year was born at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Bentlee Cole came into the world at 12:13 a.m., weighing five pounds, one ounce and 18 inches long.

His proud mama is Siearra Pantojas from Greensburg.

Over at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, baby Carter was born at 12:54 a.m.. His last name also happens to be Magee.

He weighed in at seven pounds, four ounces and 19 and a half inches long.

To celebrate, the Western PA Diaper Bank said they will be providing free diapers for a year to Carter as the first 2021 baby born at UPMC Magee.

We want to wish all the New Year’s babies a happy birthday!

And welcome to 2021.