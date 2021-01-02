Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yinz goin’ dahntahn, n’at?
If that made sense to you, chances are you know what a Pittsburgh accent sounds like and likely either have one yourself or know how to speak “Pittsburghese.”
Now, if you don’t like having a Pittsburgh accent and want to shed it, Community College of Allegheny County has a two-session class for you.
“How To Lose Your Pittsburgh Accent” is being offered at CCAC beginning on January 21.
The course is being offered at the Allegheny Campus and will cost $49.
Learn more about the class and register on CCAC’s website.
