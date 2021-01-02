By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 16,967 new cases of Coronavirus and 261 additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 657,292 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The state Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25 through Dec. 31 stood at 15%.

There are currently 5,624 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,172 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 16,239.

There are 3,289,508 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 54,151 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 9,812 diagnosed cases. Out of total deaths, 9,004 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

On Monday, long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania began administering COVID-vaccinations to its residents and staff.

Approximately 19,400 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

