By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was found deceased outside of an apartment building on Saturday morning.

Officers from Zone 1 responded to a call of an unresponsive female in the 400 block of W. Commons Street in the Allegheny West section of the city just before 8:00 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a female outside an apartment building.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Police say that the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police will continue to investigate.

