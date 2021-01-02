Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was found deceased outside of an apartment building on Saturday morning.
Officers from Zone 1 responded to a call of an unresponsive female in the 400 block of W. Commons Street in the Allegheny West section of the city just before 8:00 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a female outside an apartment building.
Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police say that the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police will continue to investigate.
