The truck fell into the hole just before 12:00 noon.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dump truck partially fell into a hole where a service line was being worked on in Lawrenceville on Saturday morning.

A Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority dump truck was working at a different site nearby and fell into the hole while driving by along along Mintwood Street around 11:30 a.m.

PWSA says that a private contractor was installing a private service line in that area and had plated over the work.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

The plate shifted and the PWSA truck partially fell through and into the hole.

No injuries were reported.

Police have blocked the roadway from traffic.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

It’s unclear how long the road is going to be closed.

