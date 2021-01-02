A LOOK BACK:Check Out KDKA.com's 2020 Year In Review (Non-Coronavirus News)
Chief Schmitt served as an officer for nearly 50 years.
Chief J. William Schmitt, Local News, Whitehall Borough, Whitehall Borough Police Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITEHALL (KDKA) — J. William Schmitt, who served as Chief of the Whitehall Borough Police Department and as a police officer for nearly 50 years, has died.

The department announced the news Saturday morning.

(Courtesy: Whitehall Borough Police Department/Facebook)

Chief Schmitt served as a police officer for 47 years, working as an officer with the Whitehall Borough Police Department, as well as serving on the Executive Boards of the Allegheny and Western Pa. Chiefs of Police Associations.

