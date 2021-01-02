Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL (KDKA) — J. William Schmitt, who served as Chief of the Whitehall Borough Police Department and as a police officer for nearly 50 years, has died.
The department announced the news Saturday morning.
Chief Schmitt served as a police officer for 47 years, working as an officer with the Whitehall Borough Police Department, as well as serving on the Executive Boards of the Allegheny and Western Pa. Chiefs of Police Associations.
