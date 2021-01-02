Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Robert Morris Men’s Basketball team has canceled its game scheduled for tonight against Milwaukee due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the RMU program.
“The health and safety of the RMU and Moon Township community remain paramount as RMU Athletics continues to follow university, local, state, and national guidelines in response to the global pandemic,” RMU Athletics said on its website.
This marks the fifth time RMU has canceled a game this season.
