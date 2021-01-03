Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you check your bank account, you might see that the new round of stimulus checks has started going out.
That means scammers are using phone calls, texts, emails, and robocalls are trying to separate people from their money.
The Better Business Bureau says it’s gotten reports of scammers telling people they need to provide personal information to get the money.
The Bureau says there are no processing feels involved with the stimulus checks and to be wary of anyone asking for payments to receive the funds.
