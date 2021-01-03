Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — A North Hills teacher is one of 20 teachers across the country up for the National Hockey League’s and National Hockey League Players’ Association’s Most Valuable Teacher Award for January 2021.
Anthony Burns teaches STEM at North Hills Middle School. In October 2020, he was named Pittsburgh Penguins’ Teacher of the Month.
People are allowed to vote for the nominees once every day on the NHL’s website.
The North Hills School District says that Burns could receive a technology grant or other prizes if he wins and advances to the finals.
