By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A 17-year-old boy has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting in North Braddock Sunday afternoon.

Allegheny County Police say they initially heard reports of a shooting near the intersection of Baldridge Avenue and Jones Avenue around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

