Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A 17-year-old boy has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting in North Braddock Sunday afternoon.
Allegheny County Police say they initially heard reports of a shooting near the intersection of Baldridge Avenue and Jones Avenue around 2:25 p.m. Sunday.
Police say that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are conducting an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.