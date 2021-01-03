Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the Steelers prepare for their first-round matchup with the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Playoffs, they now know who will be on their schedule in 2021.
Dates and times are not set yet but the opponents are.
The Steelers will play their usual slate of AFC North matchups they will also visit the following teams:
Home Schedule
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Tennessee Titans
Road Schedule
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Buffalo Bills
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
Meanwhile, the Steelers will await when next weekend when they will take on the Browns
