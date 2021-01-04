CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman from Sewickley has become the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball history.

The Boston Red Sox announced the hiring of Bianca Smith on Monday. She will be a minor league coach in Fort Myers, Florida.

Smith played softball at Dartmouth College and previously worked in athletic departments at Case Western Reserve University and Carroll University.

