By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman from Sewickley has become the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball history.
Bianca Smith will be joining the #RedSox organization this season, making her the first Black woman to coach in professional baseball history. pic.twitter.com/ZQsHd8iprD
— Red Sox (@RedSox) January 5, 2021
The Boston Red Sox announced the hiring of Bianca Smith on Monday. She will be a minor league coach in Fort Myers, Florida.
Smith played softball at Dartmouth College and previously worked in athletic departments at Case Western Reserve University and Carroll University.
