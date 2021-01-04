Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the temporary Coronavirus restrictions being lifted Monday, Pittsburgh area casinos are set to reopen their doors.
The new Live! Casino in Greensburg will reopen Monday at 8:00 a.m.
The casino was only open for a few weeks before the recent restrictions were put into place.
During the shutdown, the casino added more plastic dividers for social distancing, along with other protocols.
Live! Casino isn’t alone.
The Rivers Casino on the North Shore and the Meadows Casino in Washington will reopen at 8:00 a.m. as well.
All of their social distancing requirements will be in effect.
