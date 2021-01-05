By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 565 new Coronavirus cases and 29 additional deaths, pushing the countywide toll to over 1,000 fatalities.

Of the newly reported cases, 421 are confirmed from 1,696 PCR tests. There are 144 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 months to 100 years, with 43 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 29 to Jan. 4. Twenty-one positive tests are more than a week old, the Health Department says.

There have been 3,264 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of those hospitalized, 685 have needed care in the ICU and 254 have been put on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,011.

Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said in a statement, “Passing 1,000 deaths is a grim milestone that I had hoped Allegheny County would be spared. Each of the 1,011 people that have died were loved members of our community. I extend my deepest sympathies to all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.”

Of the 29 newly-reported deaths, 22 are associated with long-term care facilities.

One patient was in their 40s, two in their 60s, six in their 70s, 10 patients in their 80s and 10 more in their 90s. The dates of death range from Dec. 5 to Jan. 4.

There have been 56,827 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

