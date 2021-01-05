By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND (KDKA) – The Cleveland Browns are reporting several new coronavirus cases.

The Browns released a statement saying Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches and two players have tested positive for coronavirus.

We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19. Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/Mhh9Zt1e4d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 5, 2021

They say their contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach.

Their facility will be closed while contact tracing is underway, and the team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to figure out the next steps.

The Browns, qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2002, will face the Steelers on Sunday.

Having just played the Browns over the weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he has confidence in the NFL’s coronavirus procedures and won’t send time worrying.

“Every morning at 6 a.m., I look at my phone, looking at the previous day’s test results,” said Tomlin.

He said testing availability is being expanded to people close to the team in an effort to mitigate the possibility of an outbreak. He said that expanded availability is “global” and something being provided to those in the playoffs.

When asked about today’s results, he replied, “It was a good morning.”