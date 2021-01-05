CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Heinz History Center announced it’s reopening this weekend after the state’s temporary COVID-19 restrictions were lifted Monday.

The History Center, Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum and Fort Pitt Museum will reopen to the public Saturday, Jan. 9.

There will be safety protocols in place like requiring masks, encouraging social distancing and capping visitor capacity to below the allowed 50%.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase timed tickets ahead of time, but they’ll also be available at the door.

Right now the four Carnegie Museums are open. Buying a timed ticket before visiting is required.

