Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
McKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in McKeesport.
Allegheny County Police say that dispatchers were notified of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 200 block of 5th Avenue in McKeesport.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an adult female who has been shot multiple times.
She was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.