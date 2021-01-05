By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton will play Batman in a movie set to debut in 2022.
Brooks Barnes of the New York Times interviewed DC Films president Walter Hamada, and it was learned that Keaton and Ben Affleck will both play Batman in the Warner Bros. film “The Flash.” The film will “link the two universes and feature two Batmans,” the NYT reports.
Barnes also took to Twitter to confirm the news.
“Based on your Hamada piece, some have interpreted that WB is doing 2 franchises starring Batman, one with Pattinson, one with a new actor. Is that correct, or you were referring to Keaton as a second Batman, being part of a non-Batman-centric saga? Thank you,” said Nestor Cine, the founder of Desde Hollywood, a bilingual movie news site.
“Keaton,” Barnes responded.
— Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) January 2, 2021
Keaton made his debut as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” and the 1992 sequel “Batman Returns.”
In 2017, the acclaimed actor received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University
