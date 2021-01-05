Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Peters Township Police Department is asking area residents and businesses to be vigilant and aware of an ongoing scam using counterfeit money.
The Police Department says they have seen these bills before and they feature Chinese writing.
More of these bills have surfaced recently.
Police are asking people to exercise caution as these bills could be used to defraud businesses or individuals and be used to steal goods or services.
