PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh was selected for a Reforestation Hub initiative.
The project will explore new methods to enhance and restore the city’s tree canopy and greenspaces.
“City governments need to find new sources of funding to recover from the pandemic and providing healthy, accessible outdoor open spaces has proven critically important for the health of our residents over the last nine months,” said Mayor William Peduto. “The City of Pittsburgh is very excited for this timely opportunity to explore new methods of ecological and financial resilience that seek to enhance our tree canopy and greenspaces to improve resident well-being.”
Pittsburgh lost 6% of its tree canopy from 2010 to 2015.
Its current canopy is estimated at around 36%.
